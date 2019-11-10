Airplane crashes into marsh near St. Augustine airport

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - At least one person was hurt when an airplane crashed into a marsh Sunday morning near the Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine.

According to St. Johns County Fire Rescue, the passengers were pulled from the Mooney M20J, a single engine low wing aircraft, around 9:30 a.m. by nearby boaters.

One of the boaters who spoke to News4Jax but asked not to be identified, said he watched the airplane go down and helped pull two passengers from the airplane submerged in the water.

One of the passengers was hurt but the injuries are not life threatening, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. Both passengers were taken to a nearby hospital

The airplane was attempting to land on Runway 31 at the airport.

SJCFR is on the scene of the crash and assessing any environmental damage.

Florida Highway Patrol will investigate the crash, but a spokesperson was not immediately available.

All inbound and outbound flights were temporarily stopped at the St. Augustine airport, according to the airport's website.

