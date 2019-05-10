Bicyclist hit by car on US 1 north of St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A bicyclist struck by a car just before noon Friday on U.S. 1 in St. Augustine was critically injured, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

The cyclist was flown by air ambulance to Orange Park Medical Center.

No other details of the crash were immediately available. Some lanes of U.S. 1 just north of State Road 16 were closed while authorities investigate and clear the crash.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

