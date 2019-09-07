Food truck owners offer free food for Hurricane donations

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Many people across Northeast Florida are rallying together to help hurricane victims in the Bahamas.

In St. Augustine, the Fried Chicken Kitchen food truck is gathering supplies that local charter planes will fly to the Bahamas soon.

'They're our neighbors to the east, and we want to be able to help them, and this has grown tremendously, more than we could have ever expected overnight," said Spencer Upchurch, co-owner, Fried Chicken Kitchen.

Spencer and Christina Upchurch own of the food truck together. They're collecting the supplies this weekend in the parking lot of St. Augustine Court Reporters on North Ponce De Leon Boulevard.

Earlier Saturday they were frying free chicken for anyone who donated supplies for Hurricane victims.

That's an offer they are from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday as well. Anyone who donates items will get a free plate of dinner.

They're also giving free meals to any law enforcement or first responders that spent the past week helping to get Northeast Florida safely through the storm.

They've already filled one U-haul box truck with supplies and hope to get another full truck worth of donations tomorrow for the people suffering in the Bahamas.

Spencer Upchurch said as he was watching the devastation unfold in the Bahamas, he kept thinking the same thing could have happened in our area.

"I think it hits home for us, I mean, we all remember Matthew and Irma. And I think we were on the edge of our seats leading up to this storm, and until it's happened to you, you don't quite realize it. And obviously we got lucky," he said.

They're looking for any items you can take camping --- water, personal grooming, and first aid items along with essentials like toilet paper and soap. But can't take any donations of used clothes with new underwear and socks the only exception.

