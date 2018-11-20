Help identify suspect in St. Augustine Outlet Mall theft

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man they say stole from the St. Augustine Outlet Mall.

According to the police report, the man was wearing a long-sleeved, black fishnet shirt with red pants when he walked into the Dooney & Burke store. He immediately starting saying, “Please don’t stop me” and continued to repeat this as he grabbed four purses and left the store.

A total of $808 worth of merchandise was taken, reported the Sheriff’s Office.

Store employees said the man didn’t have a weapon and made no threats to them. However, they said he acted like he was hearing voices and someone was "threatening" him to steal the items.

Anyone who can identify the man in the picture above is asked to contact Deputy D. Russell at drussell@sjso.org



