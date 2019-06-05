First responders rescue manatee stranded in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Florida wildlife officials and first responders joined forces Wednesday afternoon to rescue a manatee that stranded itself in the mud in St. Augustine.

The manatee, which measured nine feet and weighed an estimated 1,000 pounds, got stuck in a shallow, muddy area of the Matanzas River off Ocean Avenue and east of San Marco Avenue.

According to the St. Augustine Police Department, the manatee was at first found upside down. Fortunately, someone stepped in to tend to the manatee until officials could relocate it.

Using a stretcher, several firefighters and wildlife officials were able to hoist the manatee into deeper waters and it swam away.

