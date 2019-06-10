Sammy Hagar & The Circle to play at The Amp

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Sammy Hagar & The Circle will return to The Amp St. Augustine on Friday, Nov. 1. The rock' n 'roll group last performed at The Amp two years ago. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Hagar has been one of rock music's most dynamic and prolific artists for nearly 40 years. His multi-platinum solo career led to his ride as the front man of Van Halen and the “Red Rocker” has set the tone for some of the greatest rock anthems ever with songs like, "I Can't Drive 55," "Right Now" and "Why Can't This Be Love." He’s earned a Grammy award and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Van Halen.

Since forming Sammy Hagar & The Circle in 2014, the acclaimed group, featuring Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, has quickly established itself as one of the most exciting live acts on the road, performing hits from Montrose, Van Halen, Sammy Hagar and The Waboritas, and Led Zeppelin.

With the May 10 release of the debut studio album "Space Between," the band has produced a collection of original new material that harnesses the depth of its' members artistic experiences and collaborative sound with Hagar's writing.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available at The Amp and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall box offices. Tickets will also be available at ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices for the show range from $44 to $154.

