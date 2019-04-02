2 injured after shots fired at downtown St. Augustine bar

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - St. Augustine Police are searching for a gunman who pulled the trigger at a downtown bar Monday night.

Police said a man fled the scene after firing shots at The Bar with No Name, located right across the street from Castillo de San Marcos. While no one was shot, two people had minor injuries from shrapnel, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

Officers are working to determine what led up to the incident which took place just after midnight.

Crime scene tape could be seen around the bar with several officers going in and out Monday night, interviewing witnesses.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.