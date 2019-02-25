Taxi driver pistol-whipped, robbed in St. Augustine, police say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A taxi cab driver said he was "pistol whipped" by two teenagers during a robbery, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

It happened Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m. in front of Oglethorpe Park. The taxi cab driver said the two young men attempted to rob him at gunpoint and, when he didn’t comply, they "pistol whipped" him.

The St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office jumped in and helped by apprehending the suspects.

Both suspects took off running away from the scene. Officers and deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office were able to set up a perimeter. With the help from the Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, officers and deputies tracked the suspects directly to a residence.

Detectives with the St. Augustine Police Department responded to the residence. After conducting interviews with both suspects and their legal guardians, detectives were able to recover the gun and other evidence from the scene, authorities said.

It was later determined that the gun was a BB gun. Both teens were taken into custody and have been charged with armed robbery and battery.

