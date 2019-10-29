The 5 best bakeries in Jacksonville

Looking to try the top bakeries around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

Shoppers in the Jacksonville area tend to spend more in fall at food and beverage shops than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of online reputation management and business analytics for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Jacksonville-area food and beverage shops rose to $15 for the metro area in the fall of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. The French Pantry

Photo: matt c./Yelp

First on the list is The French Pantry. Located at 6301 Powers Ave. in Southpoint, the bakery, which offers sandwiches, salads and more, is the highest-rated bakery in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 723 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sweet Theory Baking Co

Photo: MIA C./Yelp

Next up is Riverside's Sweet Theory Baking Co, situated at 1243 King St. With 4.5 stars out of 371 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sweet By Holly

Photo: Cat M./Yelp

Windy Hill's Sweet By Holly, located at 4624 Town Crossing Drive, Suite 137, St. John's Town Center, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers cupcakes, gluten-free sweets and more, 4.5 stars out of 235 reviews.

4. Sippers Coffeehouse

Photo: hunter h./Yelp

Sippers Coffeehouse, a bakery and breakfast and brunch spot that offers coffee and tea and more in Deerwood, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 182 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7643 Gate Parkway, Suite 101 to see for yourself.

5. Aroma Corner

PHOTO: MARIE D./YELP

Last but not least, check out Brierwood's Aroma Corner, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 166 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, at 5111 Baymeadows Road, Suite 12.

