The 5 best Mexican spots in Jacksonville

1. El Tapatio

First on the list is El Tapatio. Located in Jacksonville Heights at 7900 103rd St., Suite 32, the eatery and grocery store is the highest-rated Mexican restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp.

2. BREW

Next up is Riverside's BREW, situated at 1024 Park St. With 4.5 stars out of 231 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot, offering breakfast, brunch, coffee, tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Si Señor Fresh Mex

Windy Hill's Si Señor Fresh Mex, located at 3546 St. Johns Bluff Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the beer bar, which offers tacos and more, 4.5 stars out of 548 reviews.

4. One Night Taco Stand

Over in Arrowhead, check out One Night Taco Stand, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 201 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mexican spot and cocktail bar at 9703 San Jose Blvd.

5. Nacho Taco

Last but not least, there's Nacho Taco, a Riverside favorite with 4.5 stars out of 251 reviews. Stop by 751 Stockton St. to hit up the food stand, which offers tacos and more, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

