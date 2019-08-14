The 5 best New American spots in Jacksonville

Looking to satisfy your appetite for New American fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American spots around Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Orsay

Topping the list is Orsay. Located at 3630 Park St. in Avondale, the French and New American spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated New American restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 744 reviews on Yelp.

2. Gilbert's Social

Next up is Windy Hill's Gilbert's Social, situated at 4021 Southside Blvd., Suite 200. With 4.5 stars out of 615 reviews on Yelp, the New American and Southern spot, offering barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. BB's

photo: christi s./yelp

Southside's BB's, located at 1019 Hendricks Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and New American spot, which offers desserts and more, 4.5 stars out of 655 reviews.

4. The Hangar Bay Cafe & Gallery

Photo: Lea P./Yelp

The Hangar Bay Cafe & Gallery, a New American and Southern spot that offers ramen and more in North Beach, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 378 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2294 Mayport Road, Suite 22 to see for yourself.

5. Town Hall

photo: krystina h./yelp

Over in San Marco, check out Town Hall, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 177 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and New American spot at 2012 San Marco Blvd.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline