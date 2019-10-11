The 5 best traditional American spots in Jacksonville

Looking for a tasty traditional American meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top traditional American spots around Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. The Bearded Pig

Photo: bobby b./Yelp

Topping the list is The Bearded Pig. Located at 1224 Kings Ave. in San Marco, the traditional American spot, which offers barbecue and sandwiches, is the highest-rated traditional American restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 849 reviews on Yelp.

2. Biscottis

Photo: abbey m./Yelp

Next up is Avondale's Biscottis, situated at 3556 St. John's Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 505 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot, offering desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Bread & Board

Photo: matt c./Yelp

Riverside's The Bread & Board, located at 1030 Oak St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 387 reviews.

4. Claras Tidbits Restaurant & Catering

Photo: claras tidbits Restaurant & Catering/Yelp

Over in Southside, check out Claras Tidbits Restaurant & Catering, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American spot at 1076 Hendricks Ave.

5. Metro Diner

Photo: metro diner/Yelp

And then there's Metro Diner, a Julington Creek favorite with 4.5 stars out of 322 reviews. Stop by 12807 San Jose Blvd. to hit up the diner and breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot next time you're in the mood.

