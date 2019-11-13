Wawa debuts new location in Golden Glades - The Woods

Local fans of gas stations are in luck. There's a new Wawa outpost in town, located at 13363 Beach Blvd. in Golden Glades - The Woods.

The Philadelphia-based convenience store offers quick grab-and-go items like coffee, pastries, power bars, yogurt parfaits and salads. Deli sandwiches like the spicy Italian, come with fresh bread and ingredients like pepper relish and garlic aioli. A beverage section stocks a variety of beers and soft drinks.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, The new locale has already made a good impression.

Michelle D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 17, wrote, "All of the ingredients on a sandwich were fresh including the bread. I really enjoyed the pepper relish and aioli as it added a very nice flavor. The corn chowder soup was delicious! It had little pieces of potato and chicken."

Yelper Jay P. wrote, "Wawa serves pretty good coffees, lattes, milkshakes, subs, soups, salads, doughnuts—pretty much anything you want! Empanadas are pretty good too."

Head on over to check it out: Wawa is open 24 hours a day.

