Your guide to the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Greenland neighborhood

1. Poké Cafe

Photo: tiffany k./Yelp

Topping the list is Poké Cafe, a spot to score poke, ramen and bubble tea. Located at 14866 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 102, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 166 reviews on Yelp.

The casual eatery is open every day except Sunday, and aside from poké bowls and burritos (like a big sushi roll), it offers tempura shrimp or chicken udon noodle soup, various rice platters and mochi pops and melon ice bars for dessert.

2. Amaretti Desserts

Photo: Bobby B./Yelp

Next up is family-owned bakery Amaretti Desserts, which offers desserts, coffee, tea and more, situated at 14965 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 105. Here you'll find a large assortment of breakfast pastries, cakes, pies, cookies and specialty desserts made from scratch with natural ingredients, as well as locally roasted coffee and espresso drinks from Brass Tacks Coffee. With 4.5 stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Catering services are also available.

3. American Nails Salon

Photo: evangeline b./Yelp

Nail salon and waxing spot American Nails Salon is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 14985 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 116, 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews. Open every day except Monday, the nail salon offers manicures and pedicures, full sets and fillers, collagen sock service and more to pamper fingers and toes.

