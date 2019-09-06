Your guide to the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Miramar neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Miramar has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a diner and brunch spot to an Italian eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Miramar, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Metro Diner

Photo: Metro Diner/Yelp

Topping the list is traditional American spot Metro Diner, a popular destination for breakfast and lunch. Located at 3302 Hendricks Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 678 reviews on Yelp.

Expect classic comfort food like chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy and shrimp and grits. Off the griddle items include the popular Yo Hala on the Square, which is two slices of challah bread stuffed with a mixture of bananas, brown sugar, cream cheese and hazelnut syrup — it's all topped with a blueberry strawberry compote.

Another must-try is the Bold City Burger with provolone cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, sausage, fried jalapeño, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli — all on a brioche bun.

2. The Local

Photo: Annie H./Yelp

Next up is The Local, which offers brunch Friday through Sunday, situated at 4578 San Jose Blvd. With four stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Inside, the decor is industrial and has one area decorated with pages from Dr. Seuss books. The menu includes everything from chicken and waffles to burgers and pasta dishes, with healthy items like açaí bowls and salads also on offer. Must-try items include the Almond Joy chocolate coconut cake and the Enzo sandwich, which comes with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula and fig aioli on a baguette.

3. Toscana Little Italy

Photo: MATT C./Yelp

Toscana Little Italy, which offers pizza, pasta and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4440 Hendricks Ave., four stars out of 79 reviews.

At this family-owned spot, start off your meal with the calamari or the Caprese salad. Try entrees like the popular linguine and clams or the Angus beef filet mignon — served with garlic bread and a house salad.

