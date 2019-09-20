Your guide to the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Mixon Town neighborhood

Visiting Mixon Town, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a farmers market to a beer brewery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Mixon Town, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Jacksonville Farmers Market

Photo: Sam M./Yelp

Topping the list is Jacksonville Farmers Market, which offers fresh fruits, veggies and more. Located at 1810 W. Beaver St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 77 reviews on Yelp. You'll also find plants, ethnic foods, seasonal items and other specialty products walking around north Florida's oldest and largest farmers market. Check out the vendor map here.

2. Tabula Rasa Brewing

PHOTO: bill m./YELP

Next up is brewery Tabula Rasa Brewing, situated at 2385 Corbett St. The brewery serves a large selection of draft beers and wines, and it hosts trivia nights and other special events. With 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Engine15 Brewing Co.

PHOTO: maria m./yelp

Brewery, beer garden and beer bar Engine15 Brewing Co. is another top choice. With extensive beer and cider menus, ordering a flight is a popular route for first timers and regulars alike. Yelpers give the business, located at 633 Myrtle Ave. N, four stars out of 19 reviews. The brewery also has its own merch for sale.

