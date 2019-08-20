Your guide to the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Regency neighborhood

Visiting Regency, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a sushi spot to a cafe.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Regency, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Jimmy Fu's Asian Restaurant

Topping the list is Chinese spot Jimmy Fu's Asian Restaurant. Located at 9100 Merrill Road, Suite #14, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp. Per its business information on Yelp, this establishment offers a delivery service but does not serve alcohol for on-site diners.

2. Fuji Sushi

photo: amra m./yelp

Next up is sushi bar and traditional American spot Fuji Sushi, situated at 660-155 Commerce Center Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 117 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. This spot's sushi appetizer includes five pieces of raw fish with rice.

3. Cafe Veneto

Photo: katelyn l./Yelp

Check out Cafe Veneto, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, at 9898 Lantern St., Suite #1. Look for the Belgian waffle among the breakfast options and basil chicken wrap at lunchtime. Take a gander at the full menu here.

