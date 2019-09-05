Your guide to the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Sans Souci neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Sans Souci has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Chinese restaurant to a Peruvian eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Sans Souci, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. China Dragon

photo: dawn m./yelp

Topping the list is Chinese spot China Dragon. Located at 4345 University Blvd. S, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp. The casual dine-in or carry-out eatery offers a large menu that features Chinese staples like Mongolian beef, Mandarin pork, curry shrimp and fried rice.

2. Karam's Mediterranean Grill

Photo: karem's mediterranean grill/Yelp

Next up is Mediterranean spot Karam's Mediterranean Grill, situated at 4241 University Blvd. S. The menu features classic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, like kafta, falafel, wraps, moussaka, grape leaves and hummus. With 4.5 stars out of 123 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Catering services are also available.

3. El Rinconcito De Lima

PHOTO: bobby b./YELP

And then there's El Rinconcito De Lima, a local favorite with four stars out of 18 reviews. The simple space (and food truck) serves authentic Peruvian cuisine, such as ceviche, tacos, empanadas, tamales and papa rellenas. Stop by 7300 Beach Blvd. to check it out next time you're in the neighborhood.

