Your guide to the 3 top spots in Jacksonville's Garden City neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Garden City has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a breakfast spot to a Chinese eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Garden City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Waffle House

Photo: waffle house/Yelp

Topping the list is diner, traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot Waffle House. Located at 11844 Lem Turner Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp. This chain spot specializes in breakfast fare. In addition to its signature waffles, you'll also find omelets, hash browns and more.

2. Larry's Giant Subs

photo: james j./yelp

Next up is fast-food spot Larry's Giant Subs, which offers sandwiches and more, situated at 12001 Lem Turner Road. With four stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. In addition to subs, Yelpers are excited about the egg salad sandwich and clam chowder soup here.

3. China Wok

Photo: delia w./Yelp

Chinese spot China Wok is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 12123 Lem Turner Road, four stars out of 10 reviews. Yelpers tout the lo mein and chicken wing options here. You'll also find a bourbon chicken combo on the menu.

