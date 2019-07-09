Your guide to the 3 top spots in Jacksonville's Riverside neighborhood

Visiting Riverside, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizza joint to a breakfast and brunch spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Riverside, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Carmines Pie House

Photo: carmines pie house/Yelp

Topping the list is pizza and Italian spot Carmines Pie House, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 2677 Forbes St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 623 reviews on Yelp. Look for the Chicago stuffed pizza pie on the menu here.

2. BREW

Photo: virgilio r./Yelp

Next up is coffee and tea, breakfast and brunch and Mexican spot BREW, situated at 1024 Park St. With 4.5 stars out of 221 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Expect a wide variety of pastries among the offerings here.

3. Hawkers Asian Street Fare

Photo: john l./Yelp

Asian fusion spot Hawkers Asian Street Fare, which offers tapas and ramen, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1001 Park St., four stars out of 1,310 reviews. Look for the roast duck among the menu options here.

