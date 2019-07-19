Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Chimney Lakes neighborhood

Visiting Chimney Lakes, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Starbucks to a spot for bubble tea.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Chimney Lakes, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Lamai Thai Restaurant

photo: m m./yelp

Topping the list is Thai spot Lamai Thai Restaurant. Located at 9542 Argyle Forest Blvd., Suite C18, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 83 reviews on Yelp.

Among its specialties: red snapper and grouper, a house shrimp curry, duck dishes and crab fried rice.

2. Bruster's Real Ice Cream

Photo: carlos c./Yelp

Next up is ice cream and frozen yogurt spot Bruster's Real Ice Cream, which offers desserts and more, situated at 9590 Applecross Road, Suite 108. With four stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The nearly ubiquitous national ice cream chain just turned 30, and according to its website, it's celebrating with a new offering: sea salt caramel ice cream. More than 100 other flavors are available in sundaes, shakes, splits and Bruster's signature waffle cones.

3. Starbucks

Coffee and tea spot Starbucks is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 9660 Argyle Forest Blvd., Unit 1, four stars out of 19 reviews.

It's hard to imagine what more can be said about a worldwide chain whose name has become synonymous with the coffeehouse experience. Still, Yelpers say this store stands out for its customer service.

4. Peterbrooke Chocolatier Oakleaf

Photo: anita s./Yelp

Peterbrooke Chocolatier Oakleaf, a chocolatier and gelato spot that offers desserts and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9640 Crosshill Blvd., Suite 108, to see for yourself.

It's a go-to place for gifts like chocolate-covered popcorn, pretzel rods and graham crackers, not to mention weekly coffee and gelato specials.

5. Tbaar Cafe Oakleaf

photo: donna b./yelp

Check out Tbaar Cafe Oakleaf, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe and bubble tea spot, which offers juices, smoothies and more, at 9542 Argyle Forest Blvd., Suite, C-15.

Tbaar Cafe Oakleaf says on its website that it offers bubble tea made with imported Taiwanese ingredients and top-quality teas. You can choose your flavor, sugar level, ice level and toppings, including pudding, tapioca, aloe and lychee jelly. There are also blended juices such as carrot-tomato-watermelon.

