Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in the Jacksonville North Estate neighborhood

Visiting Jacksonville North Estate, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Pan Asian spot to a cupcakes and ice cream shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Jacksonville North Estate, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Green Papaya Pan Asian Cuisine

Photo: CECILE B./Yelp

Topping the list is pan Asian spot Green Papaya Pan Asian Cuisine, which offers noodles and more. Located at 13141 City Station Drive, Suite 149, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 362 reviews on Yelp.

This eatery offers curry, noodle and fried rice dishes. The menu features classics like mango sticky rice, pad Thai chicken and pineapple fried rice. Thai iced tea, coffee and wines area also available.

2. Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza

photo: andrew t./yelp

Next up is fast food spot Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, which offers salads and pizza, situated at 840 Nautica Drive With 4.5 stars out of 201 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The restaurant serves up build-your-own pizzas, featuring a selection of crusts, sauces, cheeses, meats and finishes. Options include Keto crust, spicy red sauce, ricotta, vegan chorizo, pesto and more.

3. King Craw

Photo: KING CRAW/Yelp

King Craw, an Asian fusion spot that offers seafood and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 80 Yelp reviews. Head over to 840 Nautica Drive to see for yourself.

It specializes in seafood dishes made with Cajun spices. On the menu, you'll find Cajun boils (with choice of garlic butter, lemon pepper and king craw sauces), pasta, stir-fry entrees, wings and more. Order a seafood combo with sides like boiled potatoes, corn cobbettes and Cajun smoked sausages.

4. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery

Photo: SMALLCAKES CUPCAKERY AND CREAMERY/Yelp

Check out Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, which has earned four stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers cupcakes, ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, at 13141 City Station Drive, Suite 145.

Get your cupcake fix with offerings like lemon drop, birthday cake, peanut butter cup and hot fudge sundae. The menu's ice cream flavors rotate daily and have included butter pecan, cookies and cream and red velvet. For another sweet treat, combine your favorite cupcake and ice cream flavor into a milkshake.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.