Your guide to the 5 top spots in Jacksonville's Girvin neighborhood

1. Blue Orchid Thai Cuisine

Topping the list is Thai and vegetarian spot Blue Orchid Thai Cuisine, which offers soups and more. Located at 13475 Atlantic Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 253 reviews on Yelp. You'll find pad Thai, duck curry and more on the menu here.

2. Krispy Kreme

Photo: ariel n./Yelp

Next up is Krispy Kreme, a well-known spot to score doughnuts, coffee and tea, situated at 12973 Atlantic Blvd. With four stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. This chain spot offers several doughnut flavors including glazed, chocolate iced glaze, raspberry filled and more.

3. Bella Nail Salon

Photo: mia e./Yelp

Nail salon, waxing and skin care spot Bella Nail Salon is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 13475 Atlantic Blvd., Suite #15, 4.5 stars out of 91 reviews. This spot's offered list of services includes manicures, pedicures, waxing and more.

4. Fong's Chinese Restaurant

Photo: mai n./Yelp

Check out Fong's Chinese Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese spot at 12777 Atlantic Blvd., Suite #23. Expect to find fried rice, lo mein, wings and more on the menu here.

5. Pink & White Nails

Photo: pink & white nails/Yelp

Finally, there's Pink & White Nails, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews. Stop by 12777 Atlantic Blvd., Suite #28, to hit up the nail salon next time you're in the neighborhood. This spot offers regular manicures, acrylic nails services, waxing, eyelash extensions and more.

