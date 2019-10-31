'Major' announcement brings Gov. DeSantis to Jacksonville

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a stop at the FIS Building in Jacksonville on Friday afternoon for what is being billed as a "major" economic announcement.

The announcement likely has to do with a company going by the code name "Sharp," according to the Jacksonville Daily Record. The Record reports the unnamed company, which might be Fidelity National Information Services, has promised to create 500 jobs and build a $145 million headquarters.

In exchange for its investment in Jacksonville, the company is poised to receive a financial incentives package from the city and state worth almost $30 million. As WJCT previously reported, the City Council OK'd a bill last month that contains the city's share of those incentives.

Friday's announcement is set for 1 p.m. at the FIS Building on Riverside Avenue, where DeSantis will be joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Ken Lawson, Enterprise Florida CEO and President Jamal Sowell and FIS CEO and President Gary Norcross.

