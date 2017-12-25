Man, 19, dies after shooting in Jacksonville neighborhood, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 19-year-old man died after being shot in the 990 block of Lancashire Drive Sunday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said witnesses reported seeing a four-door light blue Nissan vehicle leaving the scene in the Water Brook Falls neighborhood. A car matching the description was stopped a short time later, and three people were detained, police said.

JSO officials said one of the three people detained was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the shooting was the result of some sort of exchange between the individuals.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

