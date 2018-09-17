Man accused in deadly shooting of 7-year-old pleads not guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One of three men accused of getting in a shootout in a Northside shopping center parking lot that left a 7-year-old Jacksonville girl dead pleaded not guilty Monday morning.

Abrion Price, 21, is charged with felony murder, armed robbery, armed burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Price remains in jail without bond. He will be back in court Oct. 8.

Stanley Harris III, 19, and Trevonte Phoenix, 17, were also arrested in the shooting. Harris was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, but additional charges will be added.

Phoenix and Price are charged with felony murder because they were in the commission of a crime when Heidy was hit by the bullet that killed her.

Phoenix will be prosecuted as an adult, State Attorney Melissa Nelson said.

Stanley Harris III and Trevonte Phoenix are in under arrest.

Price was released from prison just three months before he was arrested in the deadly shooting, after serving about three years on cocaine charges, according to records. Jacksonville court records show he has additional arrests, including resisting an officer, and a conviction for possession of a weapon by a delinquent.

Thirteen shots were fired as a result of what was apparently a planned robbery in the parking lot of the IHOP restaurant, according to police. Phoenix and Price arranged the setup over social media under the pretense of a gun sale, Sheriff Mike Williams said.

Harris, a friend of the buyer, served as a lookout in another car as the deal went down, police said. When guns were drawn, he exchanged shots with Phoenix and Price as they ran away.

Heidy and her father were in a car with a younger child at the 103rd Street strip mall, waiting for Heidy's mother to finish grocery shopping, when bullets started flying.

Police said a bullet entered the family's vehicle and struck Heidy in the head. She died at the hospital.

