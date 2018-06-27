Man accused of fleeing fatal robbery caught at airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police have arrested a man they believe got away after the robbery of an internet cafe in March in which his two accomplices were shot and killed by security guards.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office charged Skylar Patrick Aftoora, 23, on Monday with two counts of murder and one count of armed robbery in connection with the robbery of Spin City Sweepstakes on Beach Boulevard.

Police said three men with guns wearing masks burst into the business about 11:30 p.m. on March 11. Security guards opened fire on the robbers and hit two of them -- later identified as Raheem Prather, 28, and Raymond Dixon, 23. A customer was grazed by a bullet.

Police have looked ever since for the third robber who sped away in a dark-colored Jeep.

According to the arrest report, Skylar was arrested at Jacksonville International Airport.

