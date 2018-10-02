Man wanted in stabbing of 2 women in Arlington arrested

Jacksonville police announced they were looking for Alonzo O’Neal Cole after two women were stabbed Saturday at an apartment complex on Townsend Boulevard in Arlington.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man accused of stabbing a woman, who neighbors said he had been dating, and killing her mother in an Arlington apartment complex Saturday has been arrested.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Barbara Grubbs, 55, died after she was attacked just after 2 p.m. in her unit at the Townsend Apartments. Her daughter, Rebecca Grubbs, was also stabbed but is recovering at a hospital.

Police had said they were searching for Alonzo O’Neal Cole, 24, in connection with the stabbings. He was booked into the Duval County Jail at 4 a.m. Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Russell Withers, who lives below the apartment where the stabbing happened, said he heard everything.

“I was in the living room doing work, and all of a sudden, I hear an argument," Withers said. “Next thing I hear was somebody, ‘Help me. Help me,’ and then it went dead silent.”

He said shortly after, he saw a man resembling Cole running away from the apartment.

Withers said he believes Rebecca Grubbs was dating Cole.

“He was covered in blood, from head to toe, from top to bottom,” Withers said of the suspect.

David Broadwater, Barbara Grubbs’ ex-husband and Rebecca’s father, spoke Monday after visiting his daughter at the hospital. He told News4Jax she was stabbed multiple times all over her body.

"I guess he just went off and just got mad about something and went to sticking them," Broadwater said. "Mom tried to stop him and I guess he …jumped her, too."

According to records from the Florida Department of Corrections, Cole was released from prison in March after serving time on drug charges.

Most recently, in 2018, he was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash.

In 2016, he was arrested for battery in a detention facility. However, those charges were later dropped.

The family has a GoFundMe account to help raise money for Barbara Grubbs' funeral.

