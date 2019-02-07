Man accused of tweeting 'I want to kill' held on $75,000 bond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 32-year-old man arrested two months ago after police found online threats, including, "I love to kill," will remain in jail, a judge decided Thursday.

Nicholas Roundtree was arrested Dec. 13 after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Intelligence Unit found disturbing posts on his Twitter account, including, "I intend to kill American woman at the market, I intend to kill American children as they play, I intend to kill Muslims as they pray."

He told interviewing officers that the post was of lyrics to a cadence he learned in the military. According to the arrest report, he could see where the message could be perceived as a threat, but he never intended to carry them out.

The report said Roundtree later said he used to have fantasies about killing people, "but not lately."

Rountree has pleaded not guilty.

At a pretrial hearing Thursday, Roundtree's attorney argued that the $75,000 bond be reduced. His lawyer said Roundtree is a veteran of the U.S. Army and has mental health issues. Judge Mark Borello denied that request.

