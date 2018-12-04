Man tied woman up with duct tape, assaulted her, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police arrested a man who they said tied a woman up with duct tape and violently choked her.

Addison Perez is charged with sexual battery, kidnapping and domestic battery by strangulation.

Perez, 31, was arrested and booked into the Duval County jail last week after police said he got access to a woman's home and sexually battered her. The police report notes that Perez knows the woman.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, officers caught him because he returned to the neighborhood where the alleged attack happened Nov. 26.

The police report states Perez said he went to the woman's house while she was folding clothes, but the woman said Perez came into her home "without her knowledge and began to choke her."

She tried to fight back but, according to the police report, Perez duct taped her "ankles, knees and wrists to her back."

At one point, the report says, Perez cut the duct tape off the woman and told her he "had to go to work but would be back."

Perez returned and that's when police arrested him, the report says.

According to the police report, Perez claims that he and the woman talked about doing this before that day and that it was inspired by a movie, but the woman said she never agreed to anything.

As of Monday evening, Perez remained in jail on $1,550,000 bond, online jail records show.

