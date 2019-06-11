Man arrested after crashing into Naval Station Mayport gate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is in custody after he crashed a stolen truck into the Naval Station Mayport gate Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The truck came to an abrupt halt about 9 a.m. when a barrier protecting the base’s main gate activated and the unnamed man was taken into custody by city and naval authorities. No one was hurt.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the man was armed when he walked into the storefront of a Palm Coast landscaping business about 8:20 a.m., took the keys to a truck and drove off.

It’s unclear why the man wanted to get onto the base.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.