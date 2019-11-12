Man chains himself to American Beach in protest of proposed rule changes

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A man has chained himself to a post at American Beach in Nassau County in protest of a change that he fears could be the first step toward making the historic beach private.

Ronald Starling has been coming to American Beach his entire life. Now he's worried that the beach, a haven for black people to vacation during segregation, could be taken away.

Starling's fears stem from recommendations made by a county committee that was formed to clean up the beach. Among the committee's recommendations? Banning driving and overnight camping on the beach.

"It would stop everything," Starling told News4Jax. "It would end Night Sanders completely."

Night Sanders are what Starling and a group of friends who camp out on the beach call themselves. He said the activity started small and over the years, it has become a long-term tradition.

But Nassau County Manager Mike Mullin, who's also the county attorney, said there's no truth to the idea that American Beach – or any of the county's unincorporated beaches – could become private.

As Mullin noted, the Beach Committee Working Group was created by the county commission in response to complaints about noise and litter. He said federal rules prohibit people from driving on the beach or camping out there during sea turtle nesting season.

"You cannot have night camping because you have people walking and traversing the beaches," Mullin said, noting that any recommendations outlawing camping would also impact beach driving.

It's unclear why the county might follow the recommendations now since laws have closely regulated activity around sea turtle nests for decades. Mullin cited a growing number of nests in the area.

Starling, meanwhile, said he understands change is necessary sometimes, but he remains concerned that tradition could be wiped out if these new rules go into place.

"Yes, things must change, but you have to hold onto your past, your history and your heritage in order to move forward," he told News4Jax.

Mullin said the county commission is scheduled to meet to discuss the matter on Nov. 18.

