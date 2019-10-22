Man charged in shooting death outside Northwest Jacksonville gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday and charged with murder in the Oct. 13 shooting death outside the Sunoco station on Kings Road near Myrtle Avenue.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigators believe Henry McKinnon walked up a 31-year-old man about 3 p.m. and fired several shots. The victim, whose name will not be released, was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Homicide detectives initially had no information about a motive for the shooting or if the men knew each other.

In addition to murder, McKinnon was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. McKinnon has previous arrests on charges of domestic battery, grand theft and forgery.

