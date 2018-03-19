Chicago man charged with sexual assault of 5-year-old girl

CHICAGO - A north suburban man in Chicago has been charged with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.

Edmundo Aboytes, 87, is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were called Wednesday to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for reports of the assault, the sheriff’s office said. They arrived to learn that the girl had told her mother Aboytes had “inappropriate sexual contact” with her, the sheriff’s office said.

Aboytes, who lives in Beach Park, was arrested the next day and told detectives that he had inappropriate contact with the child, the sheriff’s office said. His bail was set at $1 million Saturday morning and he remained held at the Lake County Jail.

His next court date was scheduled for April 11.

