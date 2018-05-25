Man convicted in deadly shooting of man at gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 34-year-old man was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday in the April 2015 shooting death of Troy Colton and was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Dwayne Wimberly shot and killed Colton at a gas station on Raiford Street after disagreement between the two men and groups they associated with.

Police said that shortly before the murder, Wimberly and his girlfriend spotted Colton at the gas station. Wimberly made a phone call before having his girlfriend drop him off around the block, then sneaked up on Colton and shot him eight times, police said. Colton’s 2-year-old daughter and her mother were in the car when the crime took place.

Investigators determined that the shooting was payback for Colton beaten up a friend of Wimberly’s, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Wimberly, who was wanted for questioning in a carjacking, was shot in the leg by a Jacksonville police officer 10 days later.

Wimberly recovered and has been in custody for a year and a half. Wimberly was tried and convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the case and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

