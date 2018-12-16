Man cut on face with machete, says JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man was cut on the face with a machete outside of the Ice Lounge in Northwest Jacksonville on Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say there was an altercation inside the Ice Lounge just before 3:15 a.m. Investigators say it spilled into the parking lot, where a man was stabbed.

When officer arrived they found a man with a large laceration on his face. He was taken to University of Florida Health, but he is expected to be OK.

Officers say a female suspect has been arrested in connection to the stabbing.

