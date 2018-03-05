Man killed as motorcycle collides with SUV, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is dead after his motorcycle struck an SUV that pulled onto Herschel Street just south of St. Johns Avenue on Sunday morning, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Dillon Mullis, 23, was heading south on Herschel when an SUV attempted to turn onto the street from Beverly Avenue. Mullis' motorcycle struck the driver's side front wheel area of the SUV, causing him to be thrown from the bike.

Police said both vehicles caught fire on impact.

Mullis was taken to an area hospital where he died.

No information on occupants in the other vehicle was available.

