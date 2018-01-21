Man falls into St. Johns River from bulkhead of Shipyards, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officials from multiple departments are searching St. Johns River for a man who fell into the water at 2060 East Adams St. around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the man, who is an employee at North Florida Shipyard, was seen by another employee falling into the river from the bulkhead of the shipyard. After falling in, the man didn't return to the surface, the employee reported.

Police described the man as black and wearing dark clothing.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, JSO Marine units and an air unit were helping in the search for the man, and the JSO Dive Team and homicide unit responded to the scene to investigate.

No other details were immediately released.

