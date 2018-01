MANDARIN, Fla - A man was found dead Sunday morning on Ricky Drive in the city's Mandarin neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Traffic homicide investigators said they believe the man was hit and killed by a car at 3:58 a.m.

Authorities closed Ricky Drive between Anamoree Lane and Ricky Way.

Police have not released the man's identity.

