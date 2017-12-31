Man found dead inside home in Northwest Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was found dead inside a home in the Woodstock area of Northwest Jacksonville late Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers received a call in reference to an armed dispute on Rockwood Drive at 10:30 p.m. Police are working to identify him and determine how he died.

If you know anything, call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477). News4JAX will continue to update this story throughout the morning.

