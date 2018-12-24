Man found in pickup truck in St. Johns County died of gunshot wound

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office released a photo of Everett Thompson and the pickup truck where he was found over the weekend, dead hoping someone can help them learn his recent whereabouts.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A 39-year-old Jacksonville man found dead Sunday afternoon in a rented pickup truck in rural St. Johns County died of a gunshot wound, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Deputies called to Poa Boy Farms Road off County Road 214 found Everett Davon Thompson dead with obvious trauma in a 2019 Ram 1500 pickup, which he had recently rented. An autopsy determined his cause of death and ruled it a homicide.

Thompson, who had relocated from St. Augustine to Jacksonville, is believed to have driven to the area where he was found dead between 8 p.m. and midnight Friday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are asking for anyone with information about where Thompson or the rented pickup had recently been or who had seen anything suspicious in the area where he died Friday evening is asked to call Detective Jared Monie at 904-687-8999 or email jmonie@sjso.org. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 866-245-TIPS, where you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward if the information leads to an arrest.

