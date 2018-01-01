Man found shot dead in vehicle, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was found shot dead in a vehicle Sunday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 34th Street and Wilson Street just before 6 p.m.

The name and age of the victim has not yet been released. It's unknown what led to the incident, nor is there information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

Stay with News4Jax for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.