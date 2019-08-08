JSO: Man shot, killed in domestic incident in St. Nicholas area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was fatally shot early Thursday morning in a domestic incident at a St. Nicholas area home, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The man, who police have not identified, was found wounded outside the home on Wood Avenue.

JSO said the call initially came in as a domestic incident around 1 a.m. but was quickly upgraded to a person shot.

When police arrived, they found the man, who was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Investigators are interviewing everyone involved and are working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting. The Sheriff's Office said there is no danger to the public.

Initial reports were that the incident involved a father and son, but police were working to confirm that.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.