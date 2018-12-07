Man found stabbed to death in Pine Forest home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was found dead inside a home in Jacksonville's Pine Forest neighborhood.

The home is on Kelly Street, not far from Phillips Highway and Emerson Street.

Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the home just after midnight. That's when they found a man inside the home with several stab wounds to his upper body. Investigators say he was the only person inside the home at the time.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Police say they believe other people live at the home and they are trying to locate them. They are working to determine what led up to the stabbing. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call police or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

