ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A man was hospitalized after falling from the top of the Castillo de San Marcos, the St Augustine Police Department said.

Officials said the man tried to climb the historic fort around 2 a.m. Monday when he fell. Firefighters transported him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He could face federal charges for trespassing at a national park.

We will update this article when we have more information.

