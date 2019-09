JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man has life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash on Jacksonville's Westside.

Right now, all westbound lanes of Normand Boulevard near Truman Avenue are blocked, while the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigates.

News4Jax has learned when deputies arrived, the car was gone.

There is no vehicle description, but if you know anything that can help investigators call JSO or Crime Stoppers.

