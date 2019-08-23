Man killed in stabbing on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man died at the hospital after a stabbing on Jacksonville's Westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the incident took place on Kingston Street, just off West Beaver Street just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe a woman stabbed the man during an altercation. Sgt. Rudlaff with JSO said the man's friends tried to drive him to the hospital but the car crashed less than a half a mile away from UF Health.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

JSO said the two people in the car are cooperating with police. The relationship between the man

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.