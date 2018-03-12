Man leaves threatening note on front door of Fleming Island High School, deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a man who left a threatening note on the front door of Fleming Island High School around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Clay County Sheriff's Office officials said surveillance video shows the man riding a dark-colored mountain bike with red front forks, a black basket on the rear with a red bucket inside the basket.

The man has dark, shoulder-length hair.

Deputies said he was last known to be wearing dark-colored jeans, a white shirt with dark lettering on the left chest, a dark-colored hat, glasses and black slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call 904-264-6512.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.