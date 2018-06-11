JSO: Robber trying to escape thwarted by customers with guns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A robbery at River City Marketplace forced shoppers to defend themselves Friday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Jacksonville police said a 36-year-old man put multiple people at risk after he stole a cash register drawer from the Walmart at the shopping center.

Police said Christopher Hill ran out to the parking lot after grabbing a Walmart cash register and approached a couple sitting in their pickup truck in front of Supercuts hair salon.

Police said Hill pulled a knife on the man sitting in the truck, cutting him on the hands and legs. The injured man pulled out his gun and pointed it at the suspect, forcing him to run toward a nearby Starbucks, according to JSO.

Next, police said, Hill approached a woman in her car at the Starbucks drive-thru, got into the passenger seat and said that someone was chasing him.

The woman got out of her car, reached into the trunk for a gun and pointed it at Hill until he ran off, police said.

Hill eventually ran into the Supercuts and locked himself in a bathroom, according to police. When officers arrived, Hill came out of the bathroom with the knife in his pocket, police said.

Hill is being held on $91,000 bond on charges of strong arm robbery, aggravated battery and attempted carjacking.

