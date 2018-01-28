Man robbed, shot during robbery behind apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot in the lower back during a robbery in the Holiday Hill area Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to 301 Caravan Circle just before 9 p.m. Police said the shooting happened behind Riverview Apartments. The man was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

Police are searching for the shooters. If you know anything that could lead to an arrest, call JSO at 630-0500.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.